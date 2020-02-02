Deputies searching for missing man last seen at Centerstone in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a missing 18-year-old man who was last seen in Bradenton.
Deputies say that Edwin Che-Leonardo was last seen around 7:00 a.m. on Sunday at Centerstone in the 2000 block of 26th Avenue East in Bradenton. According to deputies, he ran out of the front doors and ran away in an unknown direction.
Reports say that Che-Leonardo had been admitted to the facility about an hour earlier and had made statements about wanting to harm himself.
He was seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, and no shoes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
