Booker High School held an event to showcase their Visual Arts Program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Booker High School held their “Forecast Festival” to show what their Visual Performance Arts program is all about.
“The idea that if the public could come see what our students do. The family that we have. And the incredible expression, an outlet our students have when they are here on the VPA campus, they will be really inspired.”
Rebecca Abrahamson is the Director of Booker High’s Visual Performing Arts program, she says they hold this event to give parents and possible future students a taste of the program has to offer.
“In fact for many years, there’s just kind of saying that the VPA is Sarasota’s best kept secret and I think that’s something that to be known for I like to not be known as a secret I think we need to get the word out”. says Abrahamson.
The VPA program is available to all Booker High students who want to apply.
The students can pick from Dance, Film and Animation, Music, Theater and Production.
Then spend about 3 hours a school day practicing the visual art of their choice.
Isabel Stark a senior at Booker High says the VPA program has shaped her into a better artist.
“The VPA program that offers a great opportunity for artists at Booker High school, to really harness your skills and learn your skillset. Not only that but also but find a pathway what you wanna do as a future". said Stark.
The Principal of Booker High School wants younger students visiting, to become future students.
“What I want people to take away is that the excitement of our students participating in our visual performing arts program. I also want them to pay attention to the diversity. We are so excited when people come on our campus and get to see not only the students in their interactions and a level for the arts but the beautiful facility”. said Dr. Rachel Shelley, the principal of Booker High School.
If you missed this event, no worries, Booker High School will be having another event that’s open to the public.
It’s a music showcase called “Death By Chocolate" that is put on by the music students of the VPA program.
