Troopers searching for driver involved in fatal crash killing one pedestrian on Whitfield Avenue

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers are searching for a suspect responsible for killing a pedestrian in a hit and run incident on Saturday morning in Manatee County.
Troopers say that the incident took place in the 3400 block of Whitfield Avenue around 8:00 a.m. when a maroon colored 1997-2003 full-size Ford Pickup or SUV was traveling eastbound on Whitfield Avenue, east of 33rd Avenue East and 28-year-old Hung Dong was traveling on foot in the eastbound lane of Whitfield Avenue.
Troopers say that the driver then struck Dong, who landed in a nearby ditch, and drove away from the scene.
Dong was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Anyone with any information about the incident, the vehicle, or the driver should contact FHP at 239-938-1800 or Crimestoppers.
