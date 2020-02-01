One man killed in fatal crash on Whitfield Avenue in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is dead after being involved in a fatal crash on Saturday morning in Sarasota.
The crash took place in the 3400 block of Whitfield Avenue around 9:50 a.m. and troopers say that this is possibly a hit and run incident.
Troopers say that the victim is approximately 30 years old and he has not been identified yet.
Detectives are headed to the scene now to begin an investigation.
No further information is available at this time.
