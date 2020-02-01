Minnesota woman finds her lost dog in Manatee County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -"Oh my gosh! That looks like my Dog!"
That is the reaction of Monica Mathis, when she saw her long lost pup on social media.
Earlier this month, a pup named “Day-Day” was featured on a beer can to help raise awareness on adopting dogs at Manatee County Animal Services.
MotorWorks, A brewery in Bradenton that created the beer cans.
The pup-faced cans, instantly went viral on social media and receive national attention from news networks.
Monica says “Day-Day” is actually her lost dog “Hazel”, that went missing about 3 years ago.
“She was an escape artist, she was very good at you know getting loose. Bolting right through the door. Knocking me over just to get out the door.”
She says she was so emotional when she finally found her pup.
“I was really nervous. I was like shaking. I was crying. My husband was like ‘why are you crying ?’. Because I think this is my dog!
They told me to get on my information and send it. I guess you can say I was a little hysterical because I was scared someone was going to adopt her at that point or something. I was scared I was gonna lose her again”
Then Manatee County Animal Services then received a call from Monica who had proof that was indeed her dog
" She contacted us directly. So we put her in touch with some of our officers. They verified she in fact is the owner, she provided all the proof that we needed - Vet records and photos.” saya Hans Wohlgefahrt of Manatee County Animal Services.
Monica can’t wait to have “Hazel” back home where she belongs.
“Definitely giving her to saw the love she’s gonna be getting so much attention”
As of now Animal Services is still in process of getting Day-Day, now Hazel is back with her owner Monica.
They are waiting on her health certificate.
But they say there are dozens of dogs and cats who need a forever home and this Super Bowl weekend they have a special where adoption fees are just $7 bucks.
