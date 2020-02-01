Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

MAR-A-LAGO INTRUDER
Police open fire at 'impaired' driver in Mar-a-Lago breach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say they were forced to open fire on a woman who drove her SUV through two security checkpoints at Mar-a-Lago. The woman was not injured when her vehicle was hit Friday but was arrested and faces numerous charges. Authorities say 30-year-old Hannah Roemhild was “obviously impaired,” but there is no indication that she intended an attack on President Donald Trump's Palm Beach resort. Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says Roemhild didn't get “remotely close” to the “inner perimeter” of the private club. Roemhild is being charged with assault on a federal officer, deadly assault on two sheriff’s deputies and traffic charges.
AP-US-COURTS-CONSERVATIVES
Former White House counsel says Trump thinks differently
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Former White House counsel Don McGahn says President Donald Trump thinks differently than any client he has ever had. McGahn spoke Friday at a conference of conservative lawyers, saying Trump often contradicts common wisdom and then sees his way work out in the end. McGahn said at the Federalist Society meeting that he regrets that judicial nomination hearings have grown so partisan. McGahn played key roles in the nominations of U.S. Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh, as well as other federal judges. In Trump's administration, 187 federal judges have been confirmed to the bench.
OBIT-MARY HIGGINS CLARK
Author Mary Higgins Clark, 'Queen of Suspense,' dead at 92
NEW YORK (AP) — Publishing's “Queen of Suspense” has died. Mary Higgins Clark died Friday at age 92. Her tales of women beating the odds made her one of the world's most popular writers. Widowed in her late 30s with five children, she became a perennial bestseller over the second half of her life. She wrote and co-wrote "A Stranger Is Watching," "Daddy's Little Girl" and more than 50 other favorites, with sales topping 100 million copies. Clark specialized in women triumphing over danger, like the besieged young prosecutor in “Just Take My Heart.” Publisher Simon & Schuster said she died of natural causes in Florida.
WOMAN KILLED
Murder case given to new prosecutor after lack of charges
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has reassigned a murder case to a different state attorney's office following complaints from the county sheriff that the original prosecutor was hindering the investigation. DeSantis signed an executive order Friday giving the case of Nicole Montalvo's slaying to State Attorney Brad King. The case had initially been assigned to Orange-Osceola State Attorney Aramis Ayala. DeSantis referenced an ongoing feud between Ayala and Osceola County Sheriff Russ Gibson over whether to file murder charges against Montalvo's estranged husband Christopher Otero-Rivera and father-in-law Angel Rivera. Both men are being held in the county jail, but neither has been charged with murder.
BEER AND WINE MACHINES
Florida court clears way for automated beer, wine dispensing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida court is clearing the way for automated beer and wine dispensing machines. The First District Court of Appeal ruled Friday that the state was wrong when it said a South Florida company couldn't install the machines in the self-serve convenience stores it has in high-end residential properties around the state. La Galere asked the state permission to install the machines and was denied. The company now plans to go forward and install them after Friday's ruling.
AP-FBN-SUPER-BOWL-CLIMATE-CHANGE
Climate change poses threat to future Super Bowls in Miami
MIAMI (AP) — Climate change poses a threat to South Florida's way of life. That includes Miami's customary spot in the NFL's Super Bowl rotation. The game will be played Sunday in Miami for the 11th time, the most of any city. But the sea and temperature are rising, which could eventually make South Florida an unsuitable Super Bowl site. A leading expert on sea level rise says it could be a problem in 20 years or less. Scientists have warned the sea in South Florida could rise by up to 30 feet by the end of the century.
SUPER BOWL-DRONE ARREST
Florida man charged with illegal Super Bowl drone flight
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man is facing federal charges after the FBI says he flew a drone in an area off-limits because of nearby Super Bowl-related events. An FBI affidavit filed Friday says that 46-year-old Yorgan Arnaldo Ramos Teran flew the drone in an area of Miami Beach restricted for such flights by the Federal Aviation Administration. He faces up to a year in prison if convicted. The FAA established temporary flight restrictions on drone and other aircraft flights in areas of Miami Beach and downtown Miami, and around the Hard Rock Stadium in advance of Sunday's Super Bowl.
ANIMAL CRUELTY ARREST
Florida man sentenced to 90 days in jail for animal cruelty
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail after animal services officials found a dog chained to a couch in a filthy home. A judge in Volusia County sentenced 55-year-old Todd Nordman on Thursday. He was charged with animal cruelty and unlawful confinement. The dog was found last year when a deputy came to the home to evict Nordham. The home's owner had died and a relative was taking over the home. The dog, named Red, was covered in sores and parasites. The dog has been fostered and is ready for adoption.
BUS CRASH
Driver, passengers injured when bus slams into overpass
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a bus slammed into a highway overpass, trapping the driver for about an hour as crews worked to free him. The crash happened around 2 a.m. Friday in Orlando. The Lynx bus driver was trying to avoid a car when the crash occurred. Police told news outlets at the scene that five people were injured in the crash. According to authorities, all of the victims suffered serious injuries but were expected to survive. No additional details have been released.
ROAD RAGE-PTSD
Florida court allows look at PTSD defense in road rage case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A former Marine serving a 17-year sentence for a 2015 road rage incident might get a second chance to argue PTSD led to his actions. A Florida appeals court is ordering a hearing to determine whether 42-year-old Dwayne King should have been able to argue that post-traumatic stress disorder triggered his actions when he beat and shot at another driver on Interstate 10 just west of Jacksonville. King accepted a plea deal rather than face the possibility of life in prison. But he claims his lawyer never told him he could use PTSD as a defense.