Lakewood Ranch H.S. alum Austin Reiter to play in Super Bowl with Kansas City Chiefs

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Super Bowl LIV is just days away as the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off during football’s biggest game.
Chiefs player #62 Austin Reiter will be the one to snap the Chief’s first play.
Before making it to the NFL, Reiter started on the field at Lakewood Ranch High School. Reiter graduated in 2010 before heading to USF. Mustang Coach Mick Koczersut still remembers how hard Reiter worked not only on the field but also in the classroom.
“Austin did everything for us to be successful,” Koczersut told ABC7 by phone on Friday. “He’s done all the work, did great in academics. There’s lots of things that made him what he is.”
Now he’ll be on the spotlight with his team mates. The last time the Chiefs were on the Super Bowl was 50 years ago.
“It’s really neat to see that he’s going to be playing in the biggest sporting event that is the Super Bowl,” said Greg McGrew.
McGrew was one of Reiter’s former teachers at Lakewood Ranch High School. On Friday, he wore his number 62 jersey with pride.
“This year I became a Chiefs fan and I’m rooting for the Chiefs because Austin is on the team,” he said.
McGrew says he, along with many in the Lakewood Ranch community will be rooting for the Chiefs, as it’s a dream come true to see a former Mustang on the biggest game in football.
“I’m very proud,” he said.
The game is on Sunday, Feb. 2nd at 6:30 p.m.
