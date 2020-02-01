Cold front to chill things out on Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Why the weekend right? Why does it always seem to be the weekend when it threatens to rain and spoil our plans. Well it should not be all that bad as most of the rain will be south and east of our area by sunrise on Saturday.
This storm system will continue to move east and swing a cold front our way on Saturday. Most of the energy will be well to the SE of our area when it passes Saturday around noon. There will still be a chance for some rainfall on Saturday morning but it should not be all that widespread and nothing too strong.
Expect mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with a good chance for mainly scattered showers and then winds shift to the NW at 15-20 late in the afternoon and cooler air filters in.
The high on Saturday will be around 70. Saturday night expect clearing skies breezy and much cooler with lows in the low 50′s to start the day on Sunday.
Sunday the sun will be back in full effect as high pressure builds in. It will be cool however with winds out of the north at 10-15 mph during the morning and then subside later in the afternoon. The high on Sunday in the mid 60′s.
Monday it starts out cold with lows in the mid to upper 40′s. Expect a nice finish with temperatures warming into the low 70′s late in the afternoon.
Warmer still on Tuesday with a high around 75 degrees under mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday things start to cloud up in advance of the next storm system. It will still be warm under variable cloudiness the high tops out near 80!
As the storm gets closer on Thursday expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance for showers but still warm with a high of 77.
Friday showers and a few thunderstorms are possible as a cold front moves in. Should clear it out for the weekend with cooler temperatures to follow.
