19-year-old man, 16-year-old boy arrested on drug charges following short car chase in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies gave chase when a vehicle with a broken taillight refused to stop in Sarasota, ultimately arresting a 19-year-old man and 16-year-old boy on drug and other charges.
The sheriff's office says around 4am at Fruitville Road near Coburn, deputies attempted to stop a gold sedan with a broken taillight. But deputies say the driver, 19-year-old Jacob Harris, fled.
During the chase, deputies say they saw a plastic bag thrown out of the window. Harris stopped in the driveway of his home on Fruitville Road around 2.5 miles from where the chase began and deputies say two passengers ran off while Harris stayed in the vehicle.
One of those passengers, 16-year-old Christopher Munoz, was found hiding in a ditch while the second passenger remains at-large.
Deputies say they searched the area and found a loaded handgun near where the 16-year-old was seen fleeing. Next to the vehicle was a backpack with 17 grams of marijuana, 4.6 grams of cocaine, 2.9 grams of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia inside. Deputies say they also found the plastic bag they saw thrown from the vehicle and found it contained more than 26 grams of Alprazolam pills.
Harris is charged with Fleeing to Elude, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Possession of Marijuana and Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and two counts of Violation of Probation. He remains in custody at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
Munoz is charged with Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition by a Convicted Felon, Possession of Marijuana and Cocaine with Intent to Sell, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Arrest and two counts of Tampering with Physical Evidence. He was taken to the Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
