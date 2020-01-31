19-year-old man, 16-year-old boy arrested on drug charges following short car chase in Sarasota

Deputies say they searched the area and found a loaded handgun near where the 16-year-old was seen fleeing. Next to the vehicle was a backpack with 17 grams of marijuana, 4.6 grams of cocaine, 2.9 grams of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia inside. Deputies say they also found the plastic bag they saw thrown from the vehicle and found it contained more than 26 grams of Alprazolam pills.