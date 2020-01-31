14-year-old girl charged with attempted murder after shooting teen-aged boy multiple times in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 14-year-old girl is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say she shot a 17-year-old boy multiple times Wednesday night in Sarasota.
Police say they were called to the 1700 block of 23rd Street around 9pm Wednesday for a report of a shooting in the area. There they found a 17-year-old boy with multiple gunshot wounds. Police say he is expected to survive.
Witnesses at the scene say they were speaking to the victim in a driveway in that area when 14-year-old Sha’Miya Williams walked up and starting shooting at him, firing multiple rounds and hitting the victim twice.
Police say Williams and the teen-aged boy know one another but did not provide additional information about their relationship.
Williams was taken into custody Thursday and charged with second degree attempted murder. She’s being held in the Sarasota County Jail.
Police say their investigation is active and ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact detectives at 941-263-6838 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
