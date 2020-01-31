Tenn. lawmaker introduces resolution calling CNN, Washington Post ‘fake news’

Tenn. lawmaker introduces resolution calling CNN, Washington Post ‘fake news’
State Rep. Micah Van Huss of Tennessee has introduced a resolution seeking to recognize the Washington Post and CNN as “fake news." (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
By Greg Brobeck | January 30, 2020 at 10:11 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 10:11 PM

(Gray News) - A Tennessee state lawmaker has introduced a resolution in the State House seeking to recognize the Washington Post and CNN as “fake news and part of the media wing of the Democratic Party."

The resolution was introduced Wednesday by Rep. Micah Van Huss (R-Jonesborough) and also condemns the two news organizations for “denigrating our citizens and implying that they are weak-minded followers instead of people exercising their rights that our veterans paid for with their blood.”

Van Huss told WJHL he had a list of news articles and outlets that he had found hypocritical but narrowed it to those two, citing a Washington Post review of the book “The Cult of Trump” and a segment on CNN about the same book.

He also referenced a segment of CNN’s coverage of the Senate impeachment trial where anchor Don Lemon laughed at a GOP strategist’s comments about Trump and his supporters’ intelligence.

“I’ve filed [the resolution] on behalf of a constituency that’s tired of fake news and Republicans who don’t fight,” Van Huss said in a Facebook post.

The State of Tennessee recognizes CNN and The Washington Post as fake news and part of the media wing of the Democrat...

Posted by Micah Van Huss on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

In a statement to WJHL, Brad Batt, a likely challenger for Van Huss’s House seat, said the bill was “a waste of time and taxpayer money.”

Our public schools are under attack by a misguided voucher program and rural hospitals are closing at an alarming rate, but this is the garbage that Micah Van Huss is focused on. We deserve better.

Posted by Brad Batt for State House - TN6 on Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.