Showers and thunderstorms possible Friday evening

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We are in a progressive pattern with storms developing every 2 to 3 days in the Gulf and moving through the Suncoast. We saw some beneficial rain on Wednesday and now again we can expect some beginning Friday evening through Saturday morning.
There are still some differences in the forecast models in the timing and the amount of rain we can expect. Right now it looks like the EURO forecast model is a little more on track. With that in mind we can expect the rain to begin Friday night around 7 to 8 p.m. and continue on again off again through noon Saturday.
Indications are that we will see from a 1/4 of an inch to 1/2 over most areas through this storm event. There may be some isolated areas that see up to an inch of rainfall.
Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Friday with some sunshine at times with a high of 73. Friday night 70% chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. There is a slight risk of severe storms over S. Florida but not here at this time. We could see one or two of the storms get strong which may produce some lightning and some gusty winds.
Saturday morning we will still have an elevated chance for more showers up until about noon then the rain ends and clouds stick around. Winds will pick up out of the NW during the late afternoon on Saturday with gusty winds up to 25 mph through Saturday evening.
The high on Saturday will be near 70 and then turn cooler for Sunday morning with lows in the low 50′s. Sunday we should see plenty of sunshine with a high of only 66 degrees as high pressure builds back in behind the storm system.
Monday will start off chilly with lows in the mid 40′s and warm to near 70 by the afternoon. Mostly sunny skies expected on Monday.
Warming weather can be expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 70′s to low 80′s.
Next storm is expected to move in late Thursday and stick through Friday.
