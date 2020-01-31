Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SUPER BOWL-EA SPORTS BOWL
Rick Ross, Lil Wayne join DJ Khaled at Miami EA Sports Bowl
MIAMI (AP) — Fresh off his Grammy win, Miami's hometown hero DJ Khaled surprised fans with an all-star lineup that included Rick Ross, Lil Wayne and Migos. Khaled stressed “it’s all about the 305” Thursday night as neon palm trees and giant suns blazed in the background while he brought up one surprise guest after another during the EA Sports Bowl at Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest. Local Rick Ross was first in the lineup. Miami fans went crazy when old school rappers Trick Daddy and Trina performed. Ludacris, 2 Chainz, Ball Greezy, Yo Gotti and Fabolous all took turns onstage and Lil Wayne helped close out the night.
AP-US-SUPER-BOWL-LIZZO
Lizzo honors Kobe, celebrates Grammys at pre-Super Bowl show
MIAMI (AP) — At a pre-Super Bowl concert, Lizzo reflected on her soaring career as she remembered attending the big game as a teenager watching Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson join forces onstage. She says a lot can happen in a lifetime since she now has collaborated with Timberlake and Jackson is a fan of her music. Lizzo also performed with Harry Styles at the show and celebrated the life of NBA icon Kobe Bryant, telling the crowd: “I can’t be at the largest sporting event of the year without mentioning the tragic loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna.”
AP-FOUR DEAD-FLORIDA
Man formally charged with killing wife, 3 children
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Prosecutors have formally charged a man with killing his wife and three children at their Florida home near Walt Disney World. Four charges of second-degree murder were filed Wednesday against 44-year-old Anthony Todt in Osceola County court. Todt might still face the death penalty if the charges are increased to first-degree murder. Florida law requires a grand jury indictment for capital crimes. Todt was arrested earlier this month after his wife, Megan, and their children, Alek, Tyler and Zoe, were found dead at the Celebration home. The family's dog was also killed. Officials believe they had been dead since late December.
MIGRANT SMUGGLING
Cuban man gets 4+ years for migrant smuggling operation
MIAMI (AP) — A Cuban man has been sentenced to four years and nine months in U.S. federal prison for running a human smuggling operation from Cuba to Mexico to the United States. Court records show that 45-year-old Tomas Vale Valdivia was sentenced Tuesday in Miami federal court. He pleaded guilty last year to conspiring to commit migrant smuggling for profit. From 2013 to 2018, Vale Valdivia and at least five others smuggled more than 100 migrants, charging them about $10,000 a person. Prosecutors said the conspiracy operated in Miami, Cuba, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Haiti.
EPA DISPERSANTS
Lawsuit: EPA has dragged feet on oil spill dispersant rules
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmental groups and women from Alaska and Louisiana are suing the Environmental Protection Agency, asking a federal court to make the agency set new rules for use of oil spill dispersants. The lawsuit filed Thursday also asks the federal court in Washington, D.C., to rule that the agency has violated federal law by dragging its heels. The group notified EPA in March and again in September that it would sue if rules were not completed within 60 days. Proposed rules were made public in 2015, and EPA received 81,000 comments about them. The lawsuit says the agency didn’t move beyond that.
FLORIDA BUDGET
Florida Senate, House $1.4 billion apart on budget proposals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Senate and House are more than $1 billion apart in their proposed state budgets. Both chambers released their proposals Thursday. The Senate is seeking $92.8 billion for the fiscal year that begins July 1, while the House is proposing a spending plan just under $91.4 billion. The House proposal is closer in spending to the $91.4 billion budget proposal Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis released in November. The current state budget is just under $91 billion. The House and Senate have until March 10 to work out differences if they want to finish their annual 60-day session on time.
CHINA OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
School group possibly exposed to virus confined to home
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Thirty students and three teachers from a Florida school are confined to their homes as they await word on whether they may have been exposed to a deadly viral disease while attending a four-day conference at Yale University. The interim director of The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens told parents in a letter that a backlog at the only U.S. lab testing for the virus means the group will remain on home confinement at least through Friday because of a backlog at the only U.S. lab testing for the virus.
POWERBALL WINNER-FLORIDA
$397 million Powerball ticket purchased in Florida
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) — Officials with the Florida Lottery say someone in southwest Florida purchased a winning Powerball ticket worth almost $397 million. The winning ticket was bought from a convenience store in Bonita Springs, Florida. The winner has six months to file a claim for the jackpot. However, if the winner wants a lump sum payment of $276.5 million, the claim must be filed within two months. The Florida Lottery says Wednesday night's drawing also produced a $1 million winning ticket that was purchased in Coconut Creek, Florida.
LEGIONNAIRES' DISEASE-FEDERAL PRISON
Federal inmates in Florida infected with Legionnaires'
MIAMI (AP) — The Federal Bureau of Prisons is fighting an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease at a women's prison in Florida. The agency said Wednesday that it is working with the Florida Department of Health to pinpoint the source of the illness, which is caused by breathing in water that contains Legionella bacteria. The Tampa Bay Times reports as many as a dozen inmates have been taken to hospitals. The camp currently has 409 inmates. The disease causes flu-like symptoms, including coughing and aching muscles. Women at the camp and their families say the deteriorating building made it ripe for a problem.
SUPER BOWL-SURFING MOSTERT
49ers' Mostert surfed his way on long wave to NFL success
MIAMI (AP) — San Francisco 49ers running back Raheem Mostert was the breakout star of the NFC championship game after running for 220 yards and four touchdowns in the victory over Green Bay. His long and sometimes difficult journey to NFL stardom has been a popular topic of conversation in Miami during the week leading to the Super Bowl on Sunday. Mostert credits some of his success to his childhood love of surfing. He grew up in shark-infested waters off the coast of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. The ocean provided tranquility for him and it still holds a special place in his heart.