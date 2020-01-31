Hertz employee at SRQ arrested and charged with Grand Theft Auto

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport police say 29-year-old Donald Poole had illegally taken vehicles from the Hertz Corporation. At least ten of those rental vehicles were used for his own personal financial gain.
This was going on during October and November of last year at the Hertz location at SRQ. Poole was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation between airport police and Sarasota Police. He’s charged with Grand Theft Auto.
“The scheme worked this way, the car was a legitimate car out on rental, it was returned but as an insider Mr. Poole did not indicate in their system that the car was returned," said Chief Ted Kohuth with the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport Police Department. "And that car would be then available for Mr. Poole to rent out through his own personal gain, off the books to a friend or an associate.”
Authorities are still looking for many of the vehicles. They are continuing with their investigation.
