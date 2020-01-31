Gencor: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) _ Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $2.5 million.
On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 17 cents.
The maker of heavy machinery used for highway construction posted revenue of $18 million in the period.
Gencor shares have dropped 6% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 21% in the last 12 months.
