First Alert Weather:Big changes in our weather over the next 48 hours

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The fair weather high-pressure ridge, which brought us our calm weather, will slip out into the Atlantic and be replaced by a well supported surface low-pressure area in the Gulf. This will bring us lots of cloud cover over the next 36 hours. Tonight, as the low and it’s cold front approaches, our rain chances will spike and we have a chance of thunderstorms in the early evening and night time. The chance for showers continues into the overnight with light rain and showers possible in the first half of Saturday morning. Slow clearing of the clouds will happen Saturday afternoon.
High pressure will build in on Sunday and the first half of the day will be breezy. For thoes running the Music Half Marathon, the temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50′s for the race start and low 60′s at the finish. The humidity will be low and skies clearing and becoming sunny. However, in the last leg of the race the wind will be gusty and in your face. The winds die down in the second half of a much cooler Sunday as we enjoy full sunshine.
