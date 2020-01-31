First Alert Weather:Big changes in our weather over the next 48 hours

High pressure will build in on Sunday and the first half of the day will be breezy. For thoes running the Music Half Marathon, the temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50′s for the race start and low 60′s at the finish. The humidity will be low and skies clearing and becoming sunny. However, in the last leg of the race the wind will be gusty and in your face. The winds die down in the second half of a much cooler Sunday as we enjoy full sunshine.