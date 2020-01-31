Chalkboard Champion: Learning manners and life skills through Family and Consumer Science class

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Jill Bergeron is the newest ABC 7 and Gettel Automotive Chalkboard Champion and recipient of $500.
She is a teacher at Braden River Middle School where she has taught for the last 28 years.
"I'm actually one of the few teachers left who have kept the traditional classroom. A lot of Family and Consumer Science teachers are doing it with computers," said Bergeron of her Family and Consumer Science class.
When you look around the room, you will notice cookbooks, sewing machines, and kitchen appliances.
"We need to cook together, we need to sit down together, I do a whole lesson having a dinner and sitting down, and we learn manners in here and that's so important I feel like," she said.
The lesson plans are making an impact on students as well.
"I want to be a mom so that helps even more. I love baking and sewing already, said Rebecca Chupp who is in sixth grade.
To nominate a deserving teacher in either Sarasota or Manatee County, click here.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.