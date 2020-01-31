Plane with possible smoke in baggage area makes emergency landing at SRQ Airport

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A private plane with possible smoke in the baggage area made an emergency landing around 3pm at the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
Airport CEO Rick Piccolo tells ABC7 the pilot of the Cessna saw something on the instrument panel indicating smoke in the baggage area and turned back to the airport out of precaution.
The plane was around 25 miles from the airport and landed safely. All of its occupants were able to exit and there were no injuries.
