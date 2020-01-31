Bookkeeper who stole over $100,000 from two Suncoast businesses going to prison

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After spending time in prison for dealing in stolen property and credit card fraud, a bookkeeper stole more than $100,000 from two businesses on the Suncoast to fuel her drug addiction.
Nicole Sereby was released from jail in 2018 for charges from outside of the area. She then got work at two local businesses, one in Sarasota County and the other in Manatee County, and stole more than $100,000, telling prosecutors she used the money for drugs.
She pleaded guilty Friday to scheme to defraud in two separate cases and was sentenced to eight years in prison followed by seven years of probation. She has to repay her former employers.
The State Attorney’s Office vowed to aggressively prosecute anyone who embezzles from local businesses and reminds employers to pay $24 for a background check from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to obtain an applicant’s criminal history.
