Winning $396.9 million Powerball jackpot ticket sold in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Someone in Florida is now a multi-millionaire after buying the sole winning ticket in the latest Powerball jackpot for $396.9 million.
The winning numbers were 9-12-15-31-60 and the Powerball was 2. The winner matched all five numbers and the Powerball in the drawing on Wednesday, January 24.
The ticket was bought at the 7-Eleven at 4520 Bonita Beach Road in Bonita Springs. The store will get $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.
The winner has 180 days to come forward and claim the prize. But if they want the lump-sum cash payment, they must come forward within 60 days after the date of the drawing.
There was also a $1 million winner in Florida. The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at M&S Food Store at 4400 West Sample Road in Coconut Creek. The store will get $1,000 for selling that winning ticket.
