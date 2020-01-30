Police identify man whose body was found in ditch along North Port roadway

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Police have identified the man whose body was found in a ditch along a roadway in North Port.
Around 8:30am Thursday, detectives were on the scene along South Sumter Boulevard, south of the Heron Creek Plaza, where the body of 70-year-old Thomas Conrad was found lying in the ditch.
Conrad, who was homeless and had an extensive medical history, was last seen the night before by a passerby around 9pm in the same area his body was located the following morning.
Police say there were no obvious signs of foul play or trauma, but they are looking to speak to anyone who saw him between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
If you have any information, call 941-429-7383.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.