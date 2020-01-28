First Alert Weather: Friday night storms likely

The next weather maker will be another low-pressure area dropping out of Texas and moving east in the Gulf waters. I will produce storms in the central Gulf tomorrow afternoon and some of the clouds will move into the area at that time. The low and its thunderstorms will approach the Florida coast Friday evening and some stronger storms are possible in the evening and early night hours. Those driving south to Miami this weekend and leaving Friday night may encounter stronger storms the farther south they drive. It would be a good time to have your First Alert Weather App active as you drive.