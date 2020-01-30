Deputies: Manatee County man killed dog using electrical cord

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A Manatee County man is accused of killing a dog using an electrical cord and injuring a child.
Deputies say on Wednesday, 38-year-old Robert Edwards was annoyed that his neighbor's dog was barking, so he took an electrical cord and wrapped it around the dog's neck until it died.
Afterward, deputies say Edwards went to a home and woke up a child, telling the child to help him hide the dog's body. When the child saw the dog's body, the child refused to help Edwards, which is when deputies say Edwards punched the child on the right side of the face.
The exact nature of Edwards’ relationship to the child was not clear in the report of this incident from the sheriff’s office.
Hearing the commotion, the neighbor came to find out what was going on. When he learned the dog had been killed, he argued with Edwards, who deputies say then punched the neighbor multiple times in the face, causing bruising.
The neighbor called 911 and Edwards was arrested at the scene, the location of which was redacted in a report from the sheriff’s office.
Edwards is charged with animal cruelty, child abuse, battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
He’s currently being held in the Manatee County Jail on bond.
