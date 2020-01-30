Construction of Cancer Institute Oncology Tower at Sarasota Memorial Hospital moving along

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heavy duty construction that you’re seeing in front of Sarasota Memorial Hospital will eventually look like a state of the art facility. An eight-story Cancer Institute Oncology Tower is now being built on the hospital’s main campus in Sarasota.
“This is going to be the newest and really the first comprehensive cancer center that this community has had," said Kelly Batista, Director of the Cancer Institute. "So that we don’t have to have patients drive and leave the community, we want to provide the best care to them close to home”
This 170,000 square foot facility will feature 56 private suites for cancer patients and nine operating rooms including robotic suites. Hospital officials say it will provide top notch cancer care with all the top specialists.
“We are certainly making major headway in terms of it’s treatment, people living a lot longer," said Dr. Richard Brown, Medical Director for the Cancer Institute. "But it’s difficult, it’s difficult on patients, difficult on their families, difficult on their friends and we want to make it as easy on patients as possible.”
This project is in addition to an Outpatient Radiology Center that’s also being built at University Parkway and Honore Avenue. Total cost for both projects is around 220-million dollars with a lot of the money coming from donors.
Hospital officials tell us the oncology tower is expected to be finished by the Fall of 2021.
