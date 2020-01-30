Another chance for rain Friday and then cooler weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Finally some rain fell across most of the Suncoast on Wednesday evening. This system will continue to slip off into the Atlantic on Thursday and take a lot of the moisture with it.
We will see partly cloudy skies on Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 50′s to start the day and then warm into the low 70′s by the early afternoon.
Thursday night expect increasing cloudiness with lows in the upper 50′s. Friday we will see variable cloudiness with a good chance for showers later in the day as yet another storm system moves in.
This low pressure will bring a 50% chance for late afternoon showers and a higher chance once the sun goes down on Friday. This system will linger a bit on Saturday morning with a 40% chance for a.m. showers on Saturday with some clearing by Sat. afternoon. The high on Saturday will be in the upper 60′s to low 70′s inland.
Saturday night mostly fair skies and cooler with a low of 52 degrees Sunday morning. Sunday expect mostly sunny skies and a high in the mid 60′s.
Monday we start off cool but warm into the low 70′s and even warmer still on Tuesday with a high of 75 degrees.
The next chance for rain will be Wednesday with a 40% chance.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.