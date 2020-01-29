17-year-old killed in crash on University Parkway

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A 17-year-old from Sarasota was killed Tuesday night in a crash on University Parkway in Manatee County.
It happened around 12:40am. Troopers say Cameron James Moon was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue west in the left lane of University Parkway approaching Shade Avenue when his left side tires hit the curbed median.
The vehicle traveled off the roadway to the left, hitting an oak tree and spinning before hitting another oak tree, splitting the vehicle in two and ejecting Moon from the vehicle.
Moon was killed in the crash, which remains under investigation.
