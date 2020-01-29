Where did the homeless in North Port go?

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Volunteers across Sarasota County had 48 hours to count the homeless population in each area. However, to much surprise… some cities didn’t have many people to count.
For example, when volunteers got to Veterans Park in North Port - where homeless are known to camp out at - they found no one. It didn’t just happen there. It happened at mostly all usual camps throughout the city. They were only able to give the survey to four homeless individuals.
“The homeless issue is still out there, and they are still in need of services. We are very aware of who are homeless individuals are,” Officer Erin Finnegan, North Port Police’s Homeless Liasison, tells us, “I speak with them, as well as our road patrol officers, on a daily basis. We still know what needs they are seeking.”
However, this homeless count was aimed as a way to survey the individual needs and programs needed most in each area.
"So we can figure out what to do with the funding that we get. And are we getting enough funding for our community,”
Brian Overby, a volunteer for The Point In Time Survey, explained.
Instead, volunteers and the North Port Police Department found abandoned camps with trash left behind.
However, officials say they know they’re not gone for good – they’ll be back.
“For us, at our own homes, we put a no-soliciting sign. We don’t want to be bothered in our home. The same might have gone for these homeless individuals who dint want to answer these questions or didn’t want to be bothered,” explained Officer Finnegan.
They assume that the homeless made their way to other counties until the count is over. Officer Finnegan has a list of at least 96 homeless that usually reside in North Port. The majority though are dealing with addiction and do not want help, but she says she’ll keep trying.
“I can’t force anyone into these services. So, whether it’s me going up to the same person 20 times and they are refusing 20 times in a row, maybe that 21st time I go up to them, they will finally say yes I would like to accept these services,” Officer Finnegan said, “Then we can get them to the social services department here in North Port.”
North Port Police and The New Hope Church is going to continue going out this week to try and get the homeless count in the city with answers to the survey.
