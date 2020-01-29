Storm system to bring rain on Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is no doubt we could use the rain and it looks like some of us will see it on Wednesday evening through Thursday night.
A piece of energy will be moving through N. Florida late Wednesday and will sweep a weak cold front our way. This front will bring cloudiness and a good chance (50%) of showers with an isolated thunderstorm possible. The showers will be scattered and most will occur after the sun goes down.
Wednesday look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs near 70. Should be really nice throughout much of the day. At night we will see the rain in places followed by some clearing on Thursday. Temperatures will not drop behind this system. In fact it will be a bit warmer on Thursday with a high of 73 degrees under partly cloudy skies.
Friday we will see quite a bit of cloudiness along with a good chance for rain again mainly during the evening hours through the early morning hours of Saturday. The high on Friday will be around 72 degrees. The rain chance Friday night is at 60%.
Saturday a few morning showers are possible with partly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon and a high near 70. It will be a bit breezy which will make things feel a bit cooler.
Sunday there will be plenty of sunshine with no chance for rain and a bit cooler with a low on Sunday in the low 50′s and a high of 67 degrees.
For boaters on Wednesday expect winds out of the E changing to the S later in the day. Winds will be around 10 kts. Seas around 2 feet and a light chop on the bays and Inland waters
