School lockdown in Charlotte County caused by man with pellet gun hunting iguanas

“This was a perfect storm as students were being dismissed and parents were picking up their children. I understand the emotions parents are going through when learning your child is potentially in danger. We, along with the schools, have plans in place for such situations. My staff is well trained and equipped, so if situations like this occur, everyone needs to follow instructions, get out of their way and let them do their job. As you can see, they do it and do it well,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.