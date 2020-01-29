School lockdown in Charlotte County caused by man with pellet gun hunting iguanas

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Two schools went into lockdown in Charlotte County Tuesday afternoon after a man was spotted walking nearby holding a gun, but it turns out the man had been hired to hunt iguanas and was armed with a pellet gun.
Around 3:30pm, the sheriff’s office received a report of an armed man near Vineland Elementary School in Englewood. The elementary school and nearby L.A. Ainger Middle School were both immediately placed into lockdown.
Within 12 minutes of the initial call, the man who was spotted with a gun had been located. He told deputies he had been hired to remove iguanas, an invasive species, nearby and was armed with a pellet gun. The sheriff’s office educated him on taking proper procedures prior to hunting and trespassing at a homeowner’s request and then released him without charges.
“This was a perfect storm as students were being dismissed and parents were picking up their children. I understand the emotions parents are going through when learning your child is potentially in danger. We, along with the schools, have plans in place for such situations. My staff is well trained and equipped, so if situations like this occur, everyone needs to follow instructions, get out of their way and let them do their job. As you can see, they do it and do it well,” said Sheriff Bill Prummell.
Deputies also went through every classroom of both schools to make sure they were safe before dismissing students and the sheriff’s office says there will be extra patrols at both schools on Wednesday.
