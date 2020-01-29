N. Fla. looks to extend streak vs Stetson

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: North Florida has been fueled by senior leadership while Stetson has relied on freshmen this year. Seniors Carter Hendricksen, Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Garrett Sams, Wajid Aminu and JT Escobar have collectively accounted for 81 percent of North Florida's scoring this season and 89 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other hand, freshmen Rob Perry, Mahamadou Diawara, Christiaan Jones, Jahlil Rawley and Wheza Panzo have collectively accounted for 77 percent of all Stetson scoring, including 95 percent of the team's points over its last five.