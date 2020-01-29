Mote Marine otters make their Super Bowl predictions

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Super Bowl is just days away now and Suncoast animals are weighing in on who may win the big game!
For the past 12 years, Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium usually had their manatees, Hugh and Buffett, predict the Super Bowl winners.
However, this year three otters did the job. Those otters names are Pippi, Jane and Huck.
In a 2-1 vote, Pippi and Huck chose the San Francisco 49ers, while Jane chose the Kansas City Chiefs.
Mote Marine Lab and Aquarium Public Relations Manager, Stephannie Kettle, is excited that the 49ers were chosen as the superior team in the otters voting and it’s for a reason much bigger than the game itself.
“I think the pick is really exciting because the 49ers has a female coach and that’s really a fun thing that’s going on this year so it’s really cool that our otters are going with girl power,” Kettle said.
The 54th edition of the Super Bowl is taking place this Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
