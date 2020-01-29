Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FIREARMS-TERRORISTS
Man gets 20 years for selling guns to terrorist group
MIAMI (AP) — A Colombian man who had been living in South Florida has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for selling firearms to a South American terrorist organization. Court records say Francisco Joseph Arcila Ramirez was sentenced Tuesday in Miami federal court. He pleaded guilty in October to providing material support to a foreign terrorist organization. Investigators say Arcila instructed two co-conspirators to illegally purchase six AK-style pistols in August 2018. The firearms were shipped to Barranquilla, Colombia, with about 100 magazines. The next month, prosecutors say Arcila met in Colombia with a National Liberation Army weapons broker to sell the guns and discuss future sales.
THREE WOMEN KILLED-FLORIDA
3 women found dead in South Florida; baby missing
MIAMI (AP) — Police say they're are searching for a missing baby after three women were found dead in a South Florida home. Miami-Dade police say investigators believe the newborn infant is with its father, though they didn't immediately call the man a suspect in the slayings. Police were searching the southwestern Miami-Dade County neighborhood for the man and baby. Officials weren't immediately releasing the names of the victims. They also didn't say how the women were killed or how they were related to the child.
MURDER SENTENCE-DEFENDANT REMOVED
Defendant removed from Florida courtroom during sentencing
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge had a defendant removed from the courtroom after he reportedly causing multiple disruptions during his sentencing hearing. The Palm Beach Post reported 24-year-old Jabari Blye was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Raequan Haywood in 2018. Blye made comments indicating he wanted the leave the hearing. The judge had him removed until he calmed down. Police had said Blye shot into a car in 2018 after getting into a fight with a woman. Haywood was shot and then taken to a hospital where he later died.
ANTONIO BROWN
Judge frees NFL star Antonio Brown from house arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — NFL free agent Antonio Brown has been freed from house arrest as he awaits trial on charges that he attacked the driver of a moving truck. According to news reports, a Florida judge agreed Tuesday to let Brown travel freely within the United States so he can fulfill contractual obligations with ESPN and comedian Kevin Hart. Instead of wearing an ankle GPS monitor, Brown will have to check in with court personnel daily. His $110,000 bail remains in place and he still must surrender his passport, possess no weapons or ammunition and submit to a mental health evaluation and random drug testing.
SPRINGFIELD-PLANE CRASH
Central Illinois authorities report 3 dead in plane crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Three people were killed when a small plane crashed in a field southeast of Springfield, Illinois. The Sangamon County Sheriff's Department says the pilot of the twin-engine Piper Aerostar reported having trouble with the plane's instruments prior to the crash. Springfield Airport Authority executive director Mark Hanna says the plane went down around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Hanna said the plane was attempting to land at Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport in Springfield and missed two houses before impact. According to Hanna, the plane was headed to Springfield from Huntsville, Alabama. It originally took off from Florida's Sarasota/Bradenton International Airport.
GUNS-FLORIDA
Florida considers guns in churches, government meetings
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Two bills to expand gun rights are moving through the Florida House. Both were approved by a House committee Tuesday. One would allow churches, synagogues and mosques to approve carrying concealed weapons at their places of worship, even if they're on school property where guns are banned by law. The other would let local government officials carry concealed weapons during their public meetings. Members of the House Criminal Justice Committee cited several shootings around the country as they supported the bills.
SUPER BOWL FOR VIPS
The most VIP Super Bowl weekend costs $1.5M, includes butler
MIAMI (AP) — Private jet service, a personal butler, or how about a meal with former Patriots star Rob Gronkowski to top off Super Bowl weekend? From legendary nightclubs to exclusive parties, no place caters to the rich and famous quite like glitzy Miami. The city’s most luxurious hotels, clubs and restaurants are offering over-the-top packages to entice big spenders looking for action outside the end zone. One package includes a 4-day cruise around the Caribbean on a private yacht after the game for $720,000. On Location Experiences' Sam Soni says their top Super Bowl package last year in Atlanta went for $17,500. This year's top-tier packages in Miami are $20,000 to $35,000.
AP-US-FELONS-VOTING-FLORIDA
Appeals court weighs Florida law on felon voting rights
ATLANTA (AP) — The state of Florida is asking a federal appeals court to set aside a ruling that allows some felons regain access to the ballot box, even if they still owe fines and other legal debts. The matter before the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals centers on Amendment 4. The voter-approved ballot measure lets felons regain the right to vote. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis argues that felons must not only serve their time but must also pay any outstanding legal debts. A judge in Florida granted a temporary injunction and agreed with voter advocates who argued that the requirement amounted to a “poll tax.”
AP-US-SANDY-HOOK-DENIER
Sandy Hook denier charged with having victim's dad's ID info
SORRENTO, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida man who repeatedly harassed parents of shooting victims at Sandy Hook Elementary School has been arrested. The Lake County Sheriff's Office says Wolfgang Halbig is charged with unlawfully possessing another person’s identification. Halbig often appeared on the radio show of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and was sued by Sandy Hook families for defamation. The mass shooting in Connecticut killed 20 first graders and six adults. The Orlando Sentinel reports that Halbig repeatedly emailed people the Social Security number, birth date and other information of Leonard Pozner. Pozner's 6-year-old son, Noah, died in the 2012 attack.
AP-EU-BRITAIN-PRINCE-ANDREW-EPSTEIN
New pressure on Prince Andrew to help Epstein investigation
LONDON (AP) — Britain's Prince Andrew is facing rising pressure to cooperate with U.S. authorities looking into his ties to a convicted sex offender but the FBI will have a difficult time forcing him to give evidence. Buckingham Palace and Andrew's lawyers Tuesday declined to comment one day after U.S. officials said they had not been able to interview him on his ties to the late Jeffrey Epstein. The wealthy financier died in prison while facing sex abuse charges. Lawyers representing Epstein's alleged victims are demanding that Andrew give evidence. The prince was forced to step down from royal duties after a disastrous TV interview in which he lacked empathy for Epstein's victims.