Lane closures scheduled for Sarasota Music Half Marathon on Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There will be multiple lane closures on Sunday in Sarasota due to the Sarasota Music Half Marathon.
The festivities will begin at 6:30 a.m. and are expected to conclude at 11:30 a.m. Sarasota Police Department is saying that runners should be in the Southside neighborhoods by 8:00 a.m. and the street are expected to re-open by 11:30 a.m.
The race will start at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, go over the Ringling Bridge to St. Armands Circle and back past Marina Jack Bayfront then it will head into area neighborhoods.
The route will go on Orange Avenue to Osprey through Harbor Acres, Cherokee Park, the Southside and West of the Trail neighborhoods and it will conclude at the Van Wezel.
Drivers are being asked to avoid accessing U.S. 41 between Gulfstream Avenue and 10th Street except at specific intersections. This includes Fruitville Road, Boulevard of the Arts and 10th Street.
The lanes closures that will be closed will be Tamiami Trail at U.S. 41, John Ringling Causeway and the Ringling Bridge, St. Armand’s Circle, South Orange Avenue, South Osprey Avenue and Cherokee Park.
Southbound traffic on Tamiami Trail will be merged into one lane from 10th Street to South Orange Avenue, while northbound traffic will be merged into one lane from Orange Avenue to 10th Street until 11:00 a.m.
Traffic will be down to one lane on John Ringling Causeway and the Ringling Bridge in both eastbound and westbound directions on the south side of the road from U.S. 41 to Adams Drive until 11:00 a.m.
It is estimated that all lanes on St. Armands Circle will be completely closed until 9:00 a.m. The southbound lane on North Boulevard of the Presidents will be closed from Madison Drive to St. Armands Circle and the northbound lane will be closed from Monroe Drive to St. Armands Circle.
All traffic will be re-routed through Washington Drive to Monroe Drive to South Adam’s Drive for access to the John Ringling Causeway and Ringling Bridge.
From 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., all of South Orange Avenue will be completely closed from Mound Street at U.S. 41 until in becomes McClellan Drive and it will continue to be closed to the intersection of South Osprey Avenue.
Both lanes on South Osprey Avenue will be closed from McClellan Parkway to South Drive starting at 6:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.
South Drive and North Drive is expected to closed at Cherokee Park from 6:30 a.m. until 10;30 a.m.
For additional race information, the race organizers can be contacted on their website.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.