Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Shaquille O'Neal tearfully said he never could have imagined anything like Kobe Bryant's death, remembering his former teammate a great player whose kids called him “Uncle Shaq." O'Neal's comments came at the start of TNT's pregame show. He sat along with the network's studio team on the court at Staples Center. TNT was supposed to televise a doubleheader, but the NBA canceled the Lakers-Clippers game that was scheduled to be the nightcap because the Lakers organization is still too devastated after the death of Bryant and his daughter in a helicopter crash Sunday.