First Alert Weather: We start the day with sunshine but end the day with rain

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure starts us off today with fair weather skies and lots of sunshine. Changes will first be noticed with the shift in the winds that will take place this afternoon and a rapid increase in humidity as the wind turns south. Cloud cover will also increase in the afternoon the sky will look much different at sunset compared with the sunrise sky. By three or four in the afternoon an isolated shower is possible. However, the evening drive time will feature a rapid increase in our rain chance and some showers may build into thunderstorms. Total rainfall amounts will likely be 1/4 inch or less, but some isolated areas could see heavier downpours. The showers will be fast-moving and focused between 4pm and 10pm with the drive time having the highest probabilities.