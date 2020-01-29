Deputies: Manatee County man had 2-3 pounds of homemade explosive

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A convicted felon in Manatee County is in custody after deputies say he was making explosives in his home.
Around 1:45pm on Tuesday, deputies were called to a home on the 2500 block of 32nd Avenue East after the sheriff's office says 52-year-old James Hoskins Jr. made threats about his roommate to an employee at a substance abuse and mental health facility.
Deputies spoke with Hoskins, who say he admitted having materials necessary to make small rocket motors in the home and allowed them to view his self-proclaimed powder room.
HAZ-MAT and the bomb squad were called in to deal with the chemicals, which included 2-3 pounds of TATP, an organic peroxide and highly sensitive homemade explosive. A device was also located that was later detonated at a local gun range.
Deputies say Hoskins told them he bought all of the materials online to make the TTATP and understood how dangerous it was. In addition to writing a statement of apology, deputies say Hoskins also told them though he had made threatening statements about his roommate, he never intended to harm anyone.
Hoskins is a convicted felon who is prohibited from owning or making explosives. He was taken into protective custody and deputies say charges are forthcoming.
