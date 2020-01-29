Aldi looking to take over Lucky’s Market locations in Sarasota, Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two of the Lucky’s Market locations on the Suncoast may be taken over by Aldi, pending court approval.
Lucky's announced last week that, following Kroger divesting its ownership share of the chain in December 2019, it would be closing all but seven stores, including locations in Sarasota and Venice.
Wednesday, Lucky’s said those remaining seven stores would be taken over by a group led by Bo and Trish Sharon, the founders of the Company, and that six other locations, including the stores in Sarasota and Venice, are being taken over by Aldi while another five stores are being taken over by Publix.
At this point, there has been no announcement about a company taking over the location in Bradenton where Lucky’s was building a new store.
The other locations Aldi is looking to take over are: Coral Springs, FL; Oakland Park, FL; Vineland, FL; and Colonial Landing (Orlando), FL. Publix is looking to take over locations in: Naples, FL; Neptune Beach, FL; Clermont, FL; South Orange (Orlando), FL and Ormond Beach, FL.
All ownership changes are considered asset purchase agreements and are subject to court approval and an overbidding process.
