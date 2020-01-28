Woman pleads guilty to hurricane disaster assistance fraud

By Associated Press | January 28, 2020 at 3:14 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 4:20 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WWSB) - A Florida woman has pleaded guilty to lying about damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

Court records say 39-year-old Deannajo White pleaded guilty in Jacksonville federal court Friday to one count of disaster assistance fraud.

She faces up to 30 years in prison, as well as paying restitution. Authorities say the Branford woman falsified records concerning her primary residence when submitting an application for assistance to the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane Irma struck Florida in September 2017, causing about $50 billion in damage throughout the state.

