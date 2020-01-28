Volunteers survey the number of homeless people in the Suncoast

There are hundreds of homeless people in Manatee and Sarasota counties. And many groups across the Suncoast help guide, feed, and house them.
People who sometimes need a little help.
A help that often needs resources and funding.
The point in time survey helps determine what the needs of homeless people are in our communities and how big the population is.
A survey to help determine how many people are on the streets.
“We can also identify unmet needs,” said volunteer and founding member of Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness. Questions that can help determine the kind of help people need to *step* in the right direction.
“A lot of homeless unemployed people, because they lose hope, they turn to abuse, and tobacco and alcohol... depression feeds on something,” said homeless man Charles Pappas.
The survey is also a way to connect.
“This is a great opportunity because who knows better about the homeless situation than the individuals that are homeless,” said Sutton.
The efforts from this initiative will help determine how much funding the area receives.
“Identifying the different needs and the different programs so we can figure out what to do with the funding that we get. And are we getting enough funding for our community,” said volunteer Brian Overby.
24 hours.... With volunteers stretched across Manatee and Sarasota counties to count.
“The more information we have, the better decisions we can make, the better job we can do,” said Overby.
Getting some answers to in turn help with resources.
All the surveys will be reviewed, and Suncoast partnership expects to have a final count of how many homeless people there are in Sarasota and manatee county in April because they have to verify the information and compile the housing inventory count.
As for the funding it’s received by Suncoast Partnership To End Homelessness yearly and provided by the federal government to distribute it to agencies.