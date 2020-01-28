The Suncoast reflects on Kobe Bryant’s legacy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The news of Kobe Bryant’s death shocked the whole nation.
Even right here at the Suncoast, there are Kobe fans.
Fans still can’t believe he’s gone.
Kobe Bryant played with the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years in the NBA.
He brought the Lakers five NBA Championships and was an 18-time All-Star.
After the world learned that Bryant and his daughter Gianna were among the 9 who died in that helicopter crash – the world was at a standstill.
Even though Bryant spent his whole NBA career in LA.
He had fans from every single state in the nation and international fans.
Kobe Bryant fans here at the Suncoast are still in shock.
Booker High School students couldn’t believe Bryant was gone.
“I saw it on Instagram but I at first didn’t believe it. I thought it was a joke after a while I realized it was true.” said King Winkfield, who is a senior at Booker High School.
“It’s crazy because I just did a project on him a couple of months ago. I found out what he was about, it’s kind of sad” said Eddie Austin, who’s a junior ar Booker High School.
For David, Bryant was more than just a basketball icon
“Really impacted me a lot because Kobe was always a big inspiration of mine. Even as an entrepreneur, Kobe, his worth ethic that he had. Waking up at 4 o’clock in the morning spend the whole entire day playing basketball.” said David.
To others he was a great role model as a family man.
“One thing I really liked about Kobe especially with family and stuff. He’s such a father such a loving man was great to see that in a black man in our community.” said Josh, who is a major Kobe fan.
Bryant spent some time training at the I-M-G Academy in Bradenton, where he’s listed as a “performance alumni” on their website.
The Suncoast is truly mourning the basketball stars
“It’s devasting, I looked up to the man”.
