“Shark Sighting” Coming to Shark Tooth Capital of The World

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The shark tooth capital of the world may be getting some sharks on land.
“It is a true form of art. It’s great way for the community to participate in public art, to educate themselves about our natural environment, and also to bring business and commerce to Downtown Venice,” Jon Thaxton, Senior Vice President of The Gulf Coast Community Foundation, explained.
The Gulf Coast Community Foundation is gifting shark sculptures, made by local artists, to the City of Venice. They will be semi-hidden around downtown so people can explore the area trying to find them.
“All 10 sharks will be located within that downtown core where we have safe pedestrian crossings, crosswalks, landscaping and lighting that should make it a lot of fun,” Thaxton told us.
Each shark will be a different species with information about them.
“We hope to dispel some of the myths about sharks and where they live and what their feeding habits are,” explained Thaxton, “and just spot light the shark which is the brand of the city of Venice.”
Besides being a tourist activity, the idea behind it is to highlight the beauty and value of sharks and even incorporate them into local schools' curriculum.
“We are really only limited to our imagination. I think that’s one of the things that makes this project so exciting,” expressed Thaxton.
They will be gifting the sharks to the city at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, with hopes to them all put in place by the end of February.
