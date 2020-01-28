New bike sharing program launching near St Armand’s Circle

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -The city of Sarasota launched a new bike sharing program near St Armand’s circle.
The city of Sarasota launched the bike sharing program to help residents and tourist get around faster.
“Well ya know traffic is a problem, we have good side walks and they’re building more”
Bob Nikla is the owner of “I Bike Sarasota”, he says having bikes in St Armand’s Key, people are able to travel to nearby places like Lido Key or Downtown while beating the traffic.
“You want to come rent a bike, you don’t wanna drive have Uber drop you off. Rent a bike go to Mote Marine, go to Lido for the day. There’s no parking as we know. Or you can ride over there from here there’s many options gives you more options to do” said Nikla.
Some tourist feel the bikes might help with the car traffic, but not with the walking traffic.
“So many people around here be on the sidewalk I just don’t think the bike is a good idea with so many residents so many shoppers people walking around it’s kind of congested as it already is” says Nivea, who lives in the area for 4 months out of year.
But if you want use new bikes, you’re still going to have to drive through that traffic on the John Ringling Causeway.
The bikes are now open to the public.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.