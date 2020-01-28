Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

OCALA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida prison guard is charged with pouring bleach in an inmate's cup after the two argued. Twenty-eight year-old Qualesha Williams was taken into custody Saturday at Lowell Correctional Institution. According to interview with an agent for the Florida Department of Corrections, Williams admitted putting a cleaning agent into a cup, but said she would never hurt anyone. The state agency said it obtained video showing Williams arguing with the inmate earlier in the shift, telling the prisoner she had something for her. According to the report, an officer saw Williams spray bleach on a cup. It's unclear if Williams has retained an attorney to comment on the charge.