L.A. Ainger Middle and Vineland Elementary Schools are on lockdown in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Vineland Elementary School and L.A. Ainger Middle School are on lockdown.
According to the Charlotte County School District, at approximately 3:30 today it was reported that there was an individual who was walking in the area Vineland Elementary and L.A. Ainger Middle Schools with what appeared to be a rifle or weapon of some sort.
Deputies say a suspect is now in custody.
Reports say that Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office was contacted immediately and both schools were placed on lockdown to ensure student and staff safety.
Law enforcement says they are going through each and every hallway and classroom at Vineland before dismissing the children.
Following that, deputies say that they plan on going through every hall way and classroom at L.A. Ainger and then dismissing the children from that school.
No further information is available at this time.
