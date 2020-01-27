A Fantastic Tuesday Weatherwise

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We escaped rain on Monday save for a few droplets here, and there. Once again, we hit our forecasted, and average high of 71 degrees. Mild, consistent temperatures will be the rule for the workweek. Tuesday is shaping up wonderfully with a high of 73, and plenty of sun...a day to be out if your able. Those breezes will not factor in much as we expect them to be in the single digits.
The Suncoast averages 4 days of rain in January. Being the 27th, going into the 28th of the month we have some catching up to do. Thursday is February 1st. Already. Looks like Friday into Saturday is our best shot with Wednesday evening a possibility, however the length, and type of rain, may be less than we expected a few days ago. Regardless, we will leave January with a precipitation deficit.
If your into sailing Tuesday is a part-time mariners type of day. On bay, and inland waterways, there will be a light chop. From shore to 20 nautical miles out look for NE winds to be around 10 knots, and seas to be around 2 feet.
Looking to the weekend Saturday looks to be cloudy, wet until sunset however, clearing will go at a decent pace Saturday night. Sunday is expected to be clear, and sunny, with a cooler high temp in contrast to the previous 5 days. An expected general high of 68.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.