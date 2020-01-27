A Fantastic Tuesday Weatherwise

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We escaped rain on Monday save for a few droplets here, and there. Once again, we hit our forecasted, and average high of 71 degrees. Mild, consistent temperatures will be the rule for the workweek. Tuesday is shaping up wonderfully with a high of 73, and plenty of sun...a day to be out if your able. Those breezes will not factor in much as we expect them to be in the single digits.