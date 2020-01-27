Sarasota school board terminates resource officer

Note: WWSB incorrectly reported that Kimberly Whyley was terminated after allegations of covering up sexual assault allegations. That information was not accurate and we regret publishing it.
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota school resource officer has been released from her position after the school board approved her removal.
School district representatives confirmed SRO Kimberly Whyley was let go effective January 22. When asked why, the school district noted Whyley was still in her six-month probationary and could be let go without cause.
Whyley’s attorney Sara Blackwell said her client was put on administrative leave in November for being “untrustworthy.” It stems from a bullying incident between two children at the school. Blackwell says there’s video of the incident when one of the students charged at Whyley and the victim and the SRO bear-hugged the child.
Whyley was questioned about the incident and asked specific questions like whether or not she had touched the child’s face, she said ‘no’ but the video shows she did.
"The video shows that she did touch his face. She didn’t slap his face, she didn’t grab his face, but she said at one point, ‘No I didn’t touch his shoulders, I didn’t touch his chest, I didn’t touch his face,’ because they were introducing it to her as if she was violently hurting this boy. They immediately grabbed onto that and said well we’re firing you for being untruthful,” said Blackwell.
Blackwell also believes Whyley was retaliated against for her involvement in a case accusing a teacher at Brookside Middle inappropriately touching a student.
According to Blackwell, Whyley plans to file a lawsuit against the district for wrongful termination
