Sarasota County School District terminates school resource officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County School District (SCSD) has announced the firing of their school resource officer, Kimberly Whyley.
This comes after allegations of Whyley covering up a sexual misconduct at Brookside Middle School.
Whyley was still within her six month probation period, which applies to all school district employees.
According to SCSD, the termination became effective on January 22nd.
