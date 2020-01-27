Police investigating shooting that happened on 25th Street in Sarasota on Saturday night

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Police Department (SPD) is investigating a shooting that happened in the 1000 block of 25th Street in Sarasota.
Police say that the shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. on Saturday and no injuries have been reported.
According to police, they responded to a residence on 25th Street after receiving calls about shots being fired into a building that is leased by Ringling College of Art and Design. Police say that Ringling College students at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured.
Reports say that a crime scene was` established at the location and a canvass was conducted by officers. Police say that neighbors said there were any vehicles or suspects seen at the time of the incident.
Anyone with any information should call SPD at 941-263-6049 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online on their website.
