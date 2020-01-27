Here is the latest Florida sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Even when a defense succeeds in blanketing the Chiefs' fleet of pass catchers, Patrick Mahomes has proven during the playoffs that he can still beat opponents on the ground. He has led Kansas City in rushing in each of their wins and his 27-yard touchdown run against the Titans in the AFC championship game will be remembered for years. It speaks to his feisty, competitive nature, not to mention his almost otherworldly ability to dissect defenses and see the field. And it could come in handy against the San Francisco 49ers' tough defense in the Super Bowl in Miami.