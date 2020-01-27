First Alert Weather: Unsettled weather today

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A weak area of low pressure will slowly drift southeast from northern Gulf waters today and produce some scattered light rains and patches of drizzle. Although it is possible to come upon a patch of light rain at any time today, the rain chances will be generally small with the most likely times being morning and again in the late afternoon. Total rainfall amounts will be light and thunderstorms will be unlikely. Skies will clear overnight and tomorrow will be sunny and mild.